Improved control over light. In addition, now when you save the game, distracting windows will not pop up. Fixed a bug with the appearance of the labyrinth map in its original place if you load from the main menu into a save where the map is already in the inventory. Slightly changed the cut scene in the crocodile cave when both Crooks turntables are cleared. Added typing sound to dialogues without voice acting to draw attention to themselves. Other simple little things.
Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 7 May 2022
light and fixes again v1.0.22
