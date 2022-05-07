 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 7 May 2022

light and fixes again v1.0.22

Share · View all patches · Build 8697622 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved control over light. In addition, now when you save the game, distracting windows will not pop up. Fixed a bug with the appearance of the labyrinth map in its original place if you load from the main menu into a save where the map is already in the inventory. Slightly changed the cut scene in the crocodile cave when both Crooks turntables are cleared. Added typing sound to dialogues without voice acting to draw attention to themselves. Other simple little things.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.