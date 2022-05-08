-
Fixed the problem that the talent "take a break" function failed
Fix the problem that the monster's skill will still hit the player after some monsters die
Fix the bug that vine monster's big move will return blood to dead players
Now the situation that monsters get stuck in the wall or overlap with other monsters has been improved
Fix that the animation will be interrupted when "bone removal" and "knife drawing and cutting" are used continuously
Fix the bug that the player returns to the main menu after starting a game, and then opens another game mode, resulting in data error
Now the "talent room" will not appear at the same time
Merchants in tower climbing mode will unlock higher quality strengthening stones, washing stones, etc. with the progress of the level
Fix the bug that may lead to inability to use skills after switching equipment or talents
EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 8 May 2022
Version 0.92.3666 update announcement
