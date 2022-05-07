 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 7 May 2022

0.6.1a changelist

Build 8697540

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Lightmapping improvements
  • Added saturation decay
  • Greatly increased accuracy of ambient lighting for dynamic objects
  • Reduced generation time
  • Reworked enemy type distribution to create more varied encounters
  • Added new room types
  • Levels are now less likely to contain adjacent rooms of the same type
  • Greatly improved performance for large levels
  • Increased player roll speed
  • Improved performance of flickering lights
  • Improved rotation interpolation for client ships
  • Upgraded Unity version
  • Fixed a visual bug where the level would not render for a dying player after a remove view was deactivated
  • Fixed menu resolution not highlighting the current resolution
  • Fixed enemies sometimes not rotating to face their direction of travel when wandering the level
  • Fixed Heavy Turrets being able to spawn on surfaces without enough vertical space
  • Fixed a bug that could cause incorrect portal culling
  • Fixed turrets sometimes not being affected by ambient lighting

Changed files in this update

