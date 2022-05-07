0.6.1a changelist

- Lightmapping improvements
- Added saturation decay
- Greatly increased accuracy of ambient lighting for dynamic objects
- Reduced generation time
- Reworked enemy type distribution to create more varied encounters
- Added new room types
- Levels are now less likely to contain adjacent rooms of the same type
- Greatly improved performance for large levels
- Increased player roll speed
- Greatly improved performance for large levels
- Improved performance of flickering lights
- Improved rotation interpolation for client ships
- Upgraded Unity version
- Fixed a visual bug where the level would not render for a dying player after a remove view was deactivated
- Fixed menu resolution not highlighting the current resolution
- Fixed enemies sometimes not rotating to face their direction of travel when wandering the level
- Fixed Heavy Turrets being able to spawn on surfaces without enough vertical space
- Fixed a bug that could cause incorrect portal culling
- Fixed turrets sometimes not being affected by ambient lighting
Changed files in this update