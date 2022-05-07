Update (v1.5.1)

Hi everyone!
This is a patch that should hopefully fix up a bunch of bugs from the newest update (as well as some long-standing ones). Particularly some annoying bugs should be fixed now, like a game-breaking bug in Boss Rush, Boss Rush not completing properly when beaten on certain save files, and so on.
Anyways, patch notes below!
Patch Notes
New Stuff
- Added a Back button when selecting difficulty in Boss Rush
- Added empty button slots where Boss Rush and Credits show up later, just to visualize that something will appear there once unlocked
Changes & Improvements
- The final phase of the normal final boss now plays the special last phase music in Boss Rush
- Proto Weapon 2.0 now plays it's boss theme during Boss Rush (and it also rewards you with 250 credits, which it didnt before)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Boss Rush not completing properly if you used any save file other than File 1 to complete it (if you did, then neither Boss Rush would mark as complete, and True Boss Rush also wouldn't unlock)
- Fixed Boss Rush results screen accidentally saying "Time:" twice
- Fixed a bug where, if you chose a save file in Boss Rush where either Starter or Avatar Duo weren't at max health, you would also start without max health in Boss Rush (now you should always start at max)
- Fixed a bug where a late-game boss could get stuck on a wall if it chose to make some very specific moves at the beginning of the fight, making it impossible to beat
- Fixed a bug where an end-game boss' projectiles wouldn't reflect properly when hit with the Wave
- Fixed a spot in Grassfields where you could reach out of bounds
- Fixed a weird interaction between the Block Thrower and Crawler enemies, where a thrown block could make the Crawler glitch out
- Fixed the sea mine hazards sometimes not hitting the player
- Fixed a bug with one of the new costumes where it wouldn't appear in the shop
(Hopefully) fixed a bug where the Mega Slime boss wouldn't land properly sometimes
- Felix
