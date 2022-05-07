Revamped Camera Controls, White cardboard backing and Bug fixes

1.0.0.68
- Revamped custom cameras functionality
- Place new cameras by hitting BACKSPACE when you're in the right position
- Camera controls now work with your choice of camera
- Remove cameras from list
- Reorder cameras
- Edit camera name
- Save list of cameras with STG file
- Changed back of paper targets to be white
- Bug Fixes
- Adjusted size of safety tables to be more accurate
- Fixed cloning waypoints
- Waypoint text pointing to camera after loading from file
- Text not facing camera when printing
Changed files in this update