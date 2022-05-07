 Skip to content

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 7 May 2022

Revamped Camera Controls, White cardboard backing and Bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.0.68

  • Revamped custom cameras functionality
  • Place new cameras by hitting BACKSPACE when you're in the right position
  • Camera controls now work with your choice of camera
  • Remove cameras from list
  • Reorder cameras
  • Edit camera name
  • Save list of cameras with STG file
  • Changed back of paper targets to be white
  • Bug Fixes
  • Adjusted size of safety tables to be more accurate
  • Fixed cloning waypoints
  • Waypoint text pointing to camera after loading from file
  • Text not facing camera when printing
