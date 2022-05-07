Major Update - v0.9.44

Hello there!
This is a rather large update with lots of fixes and some new features that hopefully helps to improve gameplay and quality of life in the game. Most of this is a result from all of the amazing feedback we received from playtesters and from the last SteamFest. We're very grateful for it! Here are the main changes:
- Updated each floor to have a single Hovercam (as opposed to one in each room). This means it's now possible to fly around before and after aligning a Biotrace. It's also possible to use the Hovercam to find a few notes and things in places the player can't go.
- Each Hovercam has a "prove you're not a robot" image puzzle with it.
- Each of the Audio Fragments has a short puzzle that gradually increases in difficulty. It's not that difficult really, but hopefully helps to provide the sense and agency that you are actually defragmenting it.
- In the Floorplan it's possible to drag and drop both the Hovercam and Lightstick to any room. This way you don't have to track down where you last set one of them.
- The menu screens no longer use a virtual mouse on PC. It uses your direct mouse input.
- The player's hands no longer look weirdly stretched.
- All of the doors automatically open and close, both as the player and when flying the Hovercam.
- Some of the furniture in the game has been updated to reflect the life the character's live.
There are also bug fixes and minor tweaks to improve the feel of things. Please let me know if there are any issues and any feedback is greatly appreciated!
Larry
Changed files in this update