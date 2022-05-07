Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - May 7, 2022

Today's update includes an all-new advanced settings menu, bugfixes for first person gameplay, optimizations, and other tweaks.
Weapons
- M42 Vindicator: Increased Sarge's Vindicator Damage skill from 2 to 3.
- X33 Damage Amplifier: Now applies 1.1 seconds of damage buff per pulse, unless the amp would expire sooner, so damage buff pulses overlap.
- AVK-36 Marksman Rifle: Zoom can now be toggled even if the gun is not ready to fire.
- IAF Medical Amplifier Gun: Fixed the reload button causing this gun to lose its ammo.
- IAF Medical SMG: Bots will switch away from this gun if they are trying to heal and have no secondary ammo.
Translations
- Dedicated servers now load a translation based on rd_dedicated_server_language. This is currently used to translate the challenge name in the server browser.
- Made several strings on the HUD translatable.
- Updated Chinese translation.
- Small update to French translation.
- Updated Korean translation.
Campaigns
- Jacob's Rest: SynTek Residential: Fixed director aliens being able to spawn in the elevator shaft.
- Tilarus-5: Yanaurus Mine: Replaced almost 500 dynamic props with static props for better performance.
- Tilarus-5: Yanaurus Mine: Optimized lighting.
- Tilarus-5: Forgotten Factory: The second generator now requires the first generator to be on before it can be hacked.
- BioGen Corporation: Operation x5: Improved visuals.
- BioGen Corporation: Operation x5: Made first door indestructable to avoid players skipping a required objective and being unable to backtrack.
- Nam Humanum: Platform XVII: Normalized drone health.
- Nam Humanum: Platform XVII: Optimized prop usage.
- Bonus Missions: Bonus Mission 1: Fixed the location of an anniversary-related object to be in-bounds.
Misc
- Fixed several models not being properly compiled for prop_static.
- The campaign transition screen now shows the mission name rather than a description of its location.
- Main menu no longer reverts cvars or re-executes autoexec if cheats are enabled.
- Fixed the Credits button briefly appearing when starting the final mission of a campaign.
- Spectating a player in first person will now use their camera angle.
- Fixed joining a mission in progress that has a changed asw_controls value causing an inconsistent camera state.
- Fixed rolling while holding a movement key in first person sending the marine in an unexpected direction.
- Added some protection against crashing when a buzzer tries to move with a null physics object.
- Fixed the hint for how to move a marine showing "NOT BOUND" when playing on a controller.
- Hacking can now be done in first person.
- Added an Advanced Settings menu.
Mapping
- -makedevshots now disables the briefing UI.
