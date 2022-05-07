 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop update for 7 May 2022

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - May 7, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8697250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update includes an all-new advanced settings menu, bugfixes for first person gameplay, optimizations, and other tweaks.

Weapons

  • M42 Vindicator: Increased Sarge's Vindicator Damage skill from 2 to 3.
  • X33 Damage Amplifier: Now applies 1.1 seconds of damage buff per pulse, unless the amp would expire sooner, so damage buff pulses overlap.
  • AVK-36 Marksman Rifle: Zoom can now be toggled even if the gun is not ready to fire.
  • IAF Medical Amplifier Gun: Fixed the reload button causing this gun to lose its ammo.
  • IAF Medical SMG: Bots will switch away from this gun if they are trying to heal and have no secondary ammo.

Translations

  • Dedicated servers now load a translation based on rd_dedicated_server_language. This is currently used to translate the challenge name in the server browser.
  • Made several strings on the HUD translatable.
  • Updated Chinese translation.
  • Small update to French translation.
  • Updated Korean translation.

Campaigns

  • Jacob's Rest: SynTek Residential: Fixed director aliens being able to spawn in the elevator shaft.
  • Tilarus-5: Yanaurus Mine: Replaced almost 500 dynamic props with static props for better performance.
  • Tilarus-5: Yanaurus Mine: Optimized lighting.
  • Tilarus-5: Forgotten Factory: The second generator now requires the first generator to be on before it can be hacked.
  • BioGen Corporation: Operation x5: Improved visuals.
  • BioGen Corporation: Operation x5: Made first door indestructable to avoid players skipping a required objective and being unable to backtrack.
  • Nam Humanum: Platform XVII: Normalized drone health.
  • Nam Humanum: Platform XVII: Optimized prop usage.
  • Bonus Missions: Bonus Mission 1: Fixed the location of an anniversary-related object to be in-bounds.

Misc

  • Fixed several models not being properly compiled for prop_static.
  • The campaign transition screen now shows the mission name rather than a description of its location.
  • Main menu no longer reverts cvars or re-executes autoexec if cheats are enabled.
  • Fixed the Credits button briefly appearing when starting the final mission of a campaign.
  • Spectating a player in first person will now use their camera angle.
  • Fixed joining a mission in progress that has a changed asw_controls value causing an inconsistent camera state.
  • Fixed rolling while holding a movement key in first person sending the marine in an unexpected direction.
  • Added some protection against crashing when a buzzer tries to move with a null physics object.
  • Fixed the hint for how to move a marine showing "NOT BOUND" when playing on a controller.
  • Hacking can now be done in first person.
  • Added an Advanced Settings menu.

Mapping

  • -makedevshots now disables the briefing UI.

Changed files in this update

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Content Depot 563561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.