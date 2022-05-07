English
##########Content#############
New location: Beneath the Church (It's possible to think it is a "safe" place if you can't see things.)
#########System###############
Added a module to control dynamic map tile switching for the sake of reducing code copying around.
It currently does not replace any old code.
It's now possible to add weight to the items in a randomly spawned supply box's drop list.
##########DEBUG##############
There is an NPC used for debugging in the secret tunnel. --- Fixed
简体中文
##########Content#############
新区域：教堂地下 （如果你无法看见某些东西，很可能认为这是个『安全』的地方。）
#########System###############
为了降低重复的代码复制的问题，加入了一个新的程序模组控制动态的地图图块切换。
目前不会替换旧的代码。
现在可以对随机生成的补给箱中的掉落物加入权重。
##########DEBUG##############
修复了在秘密通道中有个用于debug的NPC的BUG
[Neolithic]To the End update for 7 May 2022
Update, Version 20220507
English
Changed files in this update