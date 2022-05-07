 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

AudioTheory Grids update for 7 May 2022

AudioTheory Grids 1.4.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8697045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update for AudioTheory Grids arrives today. This bundles together a whole bunch of new features and miscellaneous fixes. The list of what's changed is as follows:

Added
  • Options to choose between 37, 49, 61, 76 and 88 keyboard sizes
  • Additional sounds for the new lower and higher notes
  • MIDI support for out of range notes
  • Extended output octave range (this can now be set between -2 and +2)
Changed
  • Relative intervals can now display as either numbers or roman numerals
  • Engine upgrade
Fixed
  • Fix for fullscreen size on new Macbook Pro laptops
  • Relative note names for pentatonic and blues scales now reference the appropriate major scale
  • Fix for scale intervals not displaying correctly
  • Logo no longer vanishes on M1 Macs when fullscreen mode is active
  • File browser support now working on M1 Macs
  • Bug fix for modal scales not saving between sessions

Changed files in this update

AudioTheory Grids Mac Depot 1370781
  • Loading history…
AudioTheory Grids Windows 64 bit Depot 1370782
  • Loading history…
AudioTheory Grids Linux Depot 1370784
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.