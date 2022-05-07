AudioTheory Grids 1.4.0 Update

A new update for AudioTheory Grids arrives today. This bundles together a whole bunch of new features and miscellaneous fixes. The list of what's changed is as follows:
Added
- Options to choose between 37, 49, 61, 76 and 88 keyboard sizes
- Additional sounds for the new lower and higher notes
- MIDI support for out of range notes
- Extended output octave range (this can now be set between -2 and +2)
Changed
- Relative intervals can now display as either numbers or roman numerals
- Engine upgrade
Fixed
- Fix for fullscreen size on new Macbook Pro laptops
- Relative note names for pentatonic and blues scales now reference the appropriate major scale
- Fix for scale intervals not displaying correctly
- Logo no longer vanishes on M1 Macs when fullscreen mode is active
- File browser support now working on M1 Macs
- Bug fix for modal scales not saving between sessions
