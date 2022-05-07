Weekly Progress Report #84

This week was mostly a marketing week, but I did fix a few bugs. The marketing push has been going pretty well, been sending out lots of keys via Keymailer, and that has resulted in a couple of people streaming it on Twitch every day so far. Unfortunately so far those streams and views haven't translated into increased sales, but I'm having a lot of fun watching a bunch of new people play the game!
Changelog
- BUG FIX: Down The Chute's 2 star time was 90 seconds, changed to 19 seconds like it should have been.
- BUG FIX: Push It To The Limit goal zone no longer clips through the floor.
- BUG FIX: Allow people to select screen resolutions that are slightly higher than the resolutions reported by their screens.
- BUG FIX: Display resolution should no longer show 800x600 incorrectly sometimes. This was mostly an issue the first time the game was booted up.
- BUG FIX: several level entry points clipping into the ground.
- VISUALS: Minor lighting adjustments on some levels.
Changed files in this update