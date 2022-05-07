 Skip to content

PogoChamp update for 7 May 2022

Weekly Progress Report #84

Weekly Progress Report #84

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week was mostly a marketing week, but I did fix a few bugs. The marketing push has been going pretty well, been sending out lots of keys via Keymailer, and that has resulted in a couple of people streaming it on Twitch every day so far. Unfortunately so far those streams and views haven't translated into increased sales, but I'm having a lot of fun watching a bunch of new people play the game!

Changelog

  • BUG FIX: Down The Chute's 2 star time was 90 seconds, changed to 19 seconds like it should have been.
  • BUG FIX: Push It To The Limit goal zone no longer clips through the floor.
  • BUG FIX: Allow people to select screen resolutions that are slightly higher than the resolutions reported by their screens.
  • BUG FIX: Display resolution should no longer show 800x600 incorrectly sometimes. This was mostly an issue the first time the game was booted up.
  • BUG FIX: several level entry points clipping into the ground.
  • VISUALS: Minor lighting adjustments on some levels.

