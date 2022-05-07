 Skip to content

ACTION SANDBOX update for 7 May 2022

patch(v0.91)

deleted:

  • [detector component] automatic flip
  • [spawn component] automatic sorting order
  • wall blood
  • [change material] activate with grouping objects

fixed:

  • [particle component] invisible particle(destroy option) when press h bug
  • [rope/piston/winch/wheel] stay gizmo when delete child object bug
  • [grab component] multiple weapons grabbed at the same time bug
  • [inventory component] 'activate wire' connect other component bug
  • [grab component] bug
  • 'GIF' bug when slice
  • [change material] deactivate GIF bug
  • [grab component tag] copy property bug
  • [dialogue component] a bug where duplicate sounds are output when there is a sound component in the same object
  • [inventory component] bug with sound output when spawning items from inventory (ex: gun)
  • when dealing damage next to a wall (not props), there are buggy pools of blood on it
  • [particle component] rotation axis bug
  • [change image] change image from GIF object
  • [inventory component] freeze position when camera zoom in/out
  • [inventory component] invisible when main menu

changed:

  • [rope component] change the pulling force to be stronger
  • [look at component] 'detected target' look only connected detector target
  • [inventory component] more columns,rows,tags
  • [detector component] it also detects 'ignore all' collider
  • [button sensor] visible when press h
  • [activate wire] change signal color
  • [button sensor] invisible text when toggle hide option

added:

  • [inventory component] add freeze option
  • [change material] add tag option
  • [logic gate component] add 'AND/OR' option
  • [sound component] add volume option
  • [main menu] add ambience volume
  • [activate dual wire] stop delay, cooltime
  • [activate once component] active for duration

updated

  • [transform component] save local scale




