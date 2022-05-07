patch(v0.91)

deleted:
- [detector component] automatic flip
- [spawn component] automatic sorting order
- wall blood
- [change material] activate with grouping objects
fixed:
- [particle component] invisible particle(destroy option) when press h bug
- [rope/piston/winch/wheel] stay gizmo when delete child object bug
- [grab component] multiple weapons grabbed at the same time bug
- [inventory component] 'activate wire' connect other component bug
- [grab component] bug
- 'GIF' bug when slice
- [change material] deactivate GIF bug
- [grab component tag] copy property bug
- [dialogue component] a bug where duplicate sounds are output when there is a sound component in the same object
- [inventory component] bug with sound output when spawning items from inventory (ex: gun)
- when dealing damage next to a wall (not props), there are buggy pools of blood on it
- [particle component] rotation axis bug
- [change image] change image from GIF object
- [inventory component] freeze position when camera zoom in/out
- [inventory component] invisible when main menu
changed:
- [rope component] change the pulling force to be stronger
- [look at component] 'detected target' look only connected detector target
- [inventory component] more columns,rows,tags
- [detector component] it also detects 'ignore all' collider
- [button sensor] visible when press h
- [activate wire] change signal color
- [button sensor] invisible text when toggle hide option
added:
- [inventory component] add freeze option
- [change material] add tag option
- [logic gate component] add 'AND/OR' option
- [sound component] add volume option
- [main menu] add ambience volume
- [activate dual wire] stop delay, cooltime
- [activate once component] active for duration
updated
- [transform component] save local scale
Changed files in this update