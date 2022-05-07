Shape Shift Shawn Episode 1 is back with a new patch! Here's some of the new things you can expect to experience in Version 1.2.0...
- Multi-lingual menus! While we haven't translated all the text in the game yet, you can now read the game's interface in Spanish, French, Italian, or German.
- Huge improvements to the game's texture management system. Levels should load MUCH faster!
- Sticky Shawn can now shoot downwards into the slimed surface he's currently stuck to, which should make areas that rely on slimed surfaces easier to navigate!
- Improved how Shawn's "Sticky Spitfire" transformation performs during boss battles - regular attacks do more damage now!
- Added more thorough support for D-pad control on gamepads.
- Fixed an intermittent bug with Stretchy Shawn not being able to jump correctly while walking on sloped ground.
- Fixed some bugs with how Strong Shawn destroys level tiles.
- Fixed some bugs with the text bubble's character printer.
Changed files in this update