Shape Shift Shawn Episode 1: Tale of the Transmogrified update for 7 May 2022

Version 1.2.0

Version 1.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shape Shift Shawn Episode 1 is back with a new patch! Here's some of the new things you can expect to experience in Version 1.2.0...

  • Multi-lingual menus! While we haven't translated all the text in the game yet, you can now read the game's interface in Spanish, French, Italian, or German.
  • Huge improvements to the game's texture management system. Levels should load MUCH faster!
  • Sticky Shawn can now shoot downwards into the slimed surface he's currently stuck to, which should make areas that rely on slimed surfaces easier to navigate!
  • Improved how Shawn's "Sticky Spitfire" transformation performs during boss battles - regular attacks do more damage now!
  • Added more thorough support for D-pad control on gamepads.
  • Fixed an intermittent bug with Stretchy Shawn not being able to jump correctly while walking on sloped ground.
  • Fixed some bugs with how Strong Shawn destroys level tiles.
  • Fixed some bugs with the text bubble's character printer.
