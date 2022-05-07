early access 1.16.3

This patch is entirely focused on suggestions made by members of the official Discord server! Feel free to join here and make yours!
There are a LOT of suggestions yet to implement, so there will be many more patches focused on community suggestions in the future!
Highlights
- You can now cancel casting cards by pressing right click. This is specially useful when using the number hotkeys to cast cards.
- There's now a toggle in the options menu to show an indicator over each card in your hand that shows which number should be pressed to cast it using hotkeys.
- There's now a toggle in the options menu to disable the automatic appearance of the panel that shows how much damage each tower dealt that wave.
- There's now a toggle in the options menu to disable the recoil animations towers have when shooting.
- Atomic Orbiter's orbs now match the tower's colors when leveling up.
- Some balance changes, check them out below!
Balance changes
Towers
-
Infernal Beam
- Range: (170, 170, 170) -> (175, 175, 175)
- Time required to reach quadruple damage: 7.5s -> 6.5s
-
Mini Inferno
- Range: (100, 100, 100) -> (110, 110, 110)
- Time required to reach triple damage: 5s (unchanged)
