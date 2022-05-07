 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 7 May 2022

early access 1.16.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This patch is entirely focused on suggestions made by members of the official Discord server! Feel free to join here and make yours!

There are a LOT of suggestions yet to implement, so there will be many more patches focused on community suggestions in the future!

Highlights

  • You can now cancel casting cards by pressing right click. This is specially useful when using the number hotkeys to cast cards.
  • There's now a toggle in the options menu to show an indicator over each card in your hand that shows which number should be pressed to cast it using hotkeys.
  • There's now a toggle in the options menu to disable the automatic appearance of the panel that shows how much damage each tower dealt that wave.
  • There's now a toggle in the options menu to disable the recoil animations towers have when shooting.
  • Atomic Orbiter's orbs now match the tower's colors when leveling up.
  • Some balance changes, check them out below!

Balance changes

Towers

  • Infernal Beam

    • Range: (170, 170, 170) -> (175, 175, 175)
    • Time required to reach quadruple damage: 7.5s -> 6.5s

  • Mini Inferno

    • Range: (100, 100, 100) -> (110, 110, 110)
    • Time required to reach triple damage: 5s (unchanged)
