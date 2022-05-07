Update with some modifications

-Fixed the problem that the train could back up in driving without scoring mode.
-Fixed "ATS30" being called repeatedly when the train is in neutral at the start of train 573.
-A page indicator is now displayed at the bottom of the timetable to show the current page.
-Fixed a problem where the Chinese timetable had two Tatehama stations.
-Fixed a problem that the scoring was lost when selecting a practice run after driving without scoring mode.
-Fixed a problem where passengers at a station would come running even if the train stopped at a position before the station where the doors could not be opened.
-Added 3840x720 and 5760x1080 resolution.
original text
・フリー運転で後退出来てしまうのを修正しました
・573列車開始地点でニュートラルにすると「ATS30」が連呼されてしまうのを修正しました
・時刻表の下に現在のページを示すページインジケーターを表示しました。
・中国語の時刻表に館浜が2つあったのを修正しました。
・フリー運転後に練習運転を選択すると採点がなくなってしまうのを修正しました。
・駅の乗客が駅手前の開扉できない位置で止まっても走ってきてしまうのを修正しました。
・3840x720、5760x1080解像度を追加しました。
Changed files in this update