Eruption爆发 update for 7 May 2022

2022.5.7 v0.8.12a Performance Boost!

Build 8696736 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch update:

  • The implementation of shadows has been completely refactored to achieve an order of magnitude improvement in performance. Completely solves the performance problem when GTX1060 and other mid-range graphics cards enable this special effect. At the same time, a new lightweight high-performance version is provided, which is suitable for low-end and mid-range configurations and is enabled by default.

  • Fixed a serious performance issue with reflective surfaces such as mirrors.

  • Changed the font of the menu, it is now clearer.

  • Optimized the navigation experience of the handle cursor in the menu.

