2022.5.7 v0.8.12a Performance Boost!

Patch update:
-
The implementation of shadows has been completely refactored to achieve an order of magnitude improvement in performance. Completely solves the performance problem when GTX1060 and other mid-range graphics cards enable this special effect. At the same time, a new lightweight high-performance version is provided, which is suitable for low-end and mid-range configurations and is enabled by default.
-
Fixed a serious performance issue with reflective surfaces such as mirrors.
-
Changed the font of the menu, it is now clearer.
-
Optimized the navigation experience of the handle cursor in the menu.
Changed files in this update