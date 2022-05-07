no more zombies at roofs etc.

-fixed zombies appearing at higher places
-fixed Mido sometimes pushes coins
-fixed performance hit when there are too many coins
-exaggerated shockwave weapon's shooting effect
more fixes and additional features are on their way.
