Mido and Di update for 7 May 2022

no more zombies at roofs etc.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed zombies appearing at higher places
-fixed Mido sometimes pushes coins
-fixed performance hit when there are too many coins
-exaggerated shockwave weapon's shooting effect

more fixes and additional features are on their way.

