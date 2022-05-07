 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Forsake update for 7 May 2022

V0.2.5 - New objectives and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8696567 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Forsake players,
New week, new update!
Thanks to your feedback on https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp, we've added more content and made this EarlyAccess even better!
Thank you for your feedback and support!

OBJECTIVES

  • Main objective and bonus objectives
  • New objectives for relics: You have to find and place relics on a specific zone, to lure the creature there
  • More relics you have, more the creature will be aggressive
  • When main objective succeed, an ending video is played

KNOCKED OUT

  • Fixed interaction with knocked out players
  • No physical collision with knocked out players
  • Fixed outline on knocked out players

CREATURES

  • Dissolve animation for creature when they spawn
  • Creature detects nearest player (if multiple players detected)

OTHER FIXES

  • Fixed doors/drawers not opening (occurred after you tried to open a door already opening due to another player)
  • Fixed underground map in school not placed and triggering correctly
  • Red button fixed in maintenance
  • Fixed flashlight not going off at first click
  • Fixed ammo amount at start

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS/CHANGES

  • Player position displayed by a triangle on the map, which indicate the direction
  • Exit zone display from the beginning, and spawners positions moved nearby
  • Medikit disabled after one usage
  • If initial equipments are lost and you quit the level, you’ll lose them from your equipments
  • Some textures, hitboxes, objects spawners positions and level design improvements
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.