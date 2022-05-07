V0.2.5 - New objectives and fixes

Dear Forsake players,
New week, new update!
Thanks to your feedback on https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp, we've added more content and made this EarlyAccess even better!
Thank you for your feedback and support!
OBJECTIVES
- Main objective and bonus objectives
- New objectives for relics: You have to find and place relics on a specific zone, to lure the creature there
- More relics you have, more the creature will be aggressive
- When main objective succeed, an ending video is played
KNOCKED OUT
- Fixed interaction with knocked out players
- No physical collision with knocked out players
- Fixed outline on knocked out players
CREATURES
- Dissolve animation for creature when they spawn
- Creature detects nearest player (if multiple players detected)
OTHER FIXES
- Fixed doors/drawers not opening (occurred after you tried to open a door already opening due to another player)
- Fixed underground map in school not placed and triggering correctly
- Red button fixed in maintenance
- Fixed flashlight not going off at first click
- Fixed ammo amount at start
OTHER IMPROVEMENTS/CHANGES
- Player position displayed by a triangle on the map, which indicate the direction
- Exit zone display from the beginning, and spawners positions moved nearby
- Medikit disabled after one usage
- If initial equipments are lost and you quit the level, you’ll lose them from your equipments
- Some textures, hitboxes, objects spawners positions and level design improvements
