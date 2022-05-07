 Skip to content

UNDYING update for 7 May 2022

Weekly update May 7, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a bug where one of Cody's skill prerequisites wasn't being recorded when Cody attacked an enemy when Anling is caught.
  2. Fixed an animation error when Anling is caught by a vine.
  3. Fixed a bug where retrieving water when your backpack is full would drop bottles in places where they could not be picked up.
  4. The description for Cody's Germicidal has been revised.
  5. Fixed a bug where Cody may attack himself if he was attacked by Anling when she is in a state of madness.

