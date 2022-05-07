 Skip to content

Trimps update for 7 May 2022

Minor Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI/QOL

  • Made some changes to ADVISOR's text to clear up some confusion around where to find the Z15 Unique Map
  • Added a line to the Heirloom help text, stating that you can purchase carry slots but the Nu will be permanently consumed.
  • Added text on T2+ equipment explaining how to find and customize the Highlight setting. When Highlight Equipment is on its default setting, added text to T2+ equipment stating that only the highest tier is being calculated.
  • Added an entry to the Keybinds listing for AD(V)ISOR.

Bug Fix

  • Fixed a text error on the Steam Cloud Save confirmation prompt where Zone number for each save was sometimes not properly displaying.

Also I want to give a huge thank you to everyone who has played Trimps on Steam this week! It's been awesome seeing all the new and returning players in Discord and Reddit, it's been a great launch week so far! Thank you!

