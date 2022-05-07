1.5.9 Cross Platform Leaderboards and Cloud Save

The big cross platform update is coming... and starting right now you can make your own Jelly Brawl account in the profile page (FULL GAME ONLY) to save your info to the cloud which can be used on any device you play Jelly Brawl on regardless of platform so you can always be making progress or going for high scores. More features such as a password reset will be added to this page soon but for now you can get in and post your scores to the new Cross Platform leaderboards. Steam leaderboards will continue to exist and be updated but in game I am transitioning to just showing these cross platform leaderboards. Additionally with cross platform support, I have decided to officially discontinue the discord competitions. Because of this past discord competition prizes can be unlocked by completing challenges and your discord badge level will be replaced by the amount of challenges you've completed. Many other fixes are this update so check out the notes below.

Changes

Added Cross Platform Accounts (Leaderboards, Cross Save, etc.)

Change News to use Playfab (Full game)

Fix raycast targets on the on screen keyboard

Added new keys to on screen keyboard

Added Billboard to Opening Cutscene

Change "Discord badge level" to "Challenges Completed" in lobbys

Added Dynamic Scaling support for resolution (Can be enabled in setting for big performance boost)

Added If you complete 5 challenges Unlock Discord face

Added If you complete 15 challenges Unlock Discord Stage

Added If you complete 50 challenges Unlock Discord face

Added edit display name to Profile page (Full game only)

Fix for UI/Text rendering on Mac OS and Linux based platforms (includes Android)

Updated terms of service

Added toggle for cam damage effects

Optimized save algorithm

Fix raycast targets on lobby buttons and settings

Fix HBAO not updating in menu (Low fps in menu)

Thanks for playing,