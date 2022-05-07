May 7 UPDATE

Dear PaperFans，
Thank you very much for your opinions and suggestions about Paper Bride. We have optimized and fixed for more feedback. The specific content is as follows:
- Fixed the problem of incorrect display of the translation of the red letters (Korean, Vietnamese, Thai) when viewing the notebook at the mirror in Chapter 1.
- Optimized the display of photos, adjusted the unlocking order of Scenarios page.
- Fixed the problem of black screen. If you still encounter this issue, please join our discord channel.
If you encounter any other mission problems or bugs, you can join our discord channel to communicate~
discord：https://discord.gg/kPNcQB4FdC
Thank you very much for your support of Paper Bride 2 Zangling Village!
