 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Scapegoat update for 7 May 2022

Small bug fix for Mac versions

Share · View all patches · Build 8696154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BugFix will fix UI bugs for Mac version, where buttons which are on mobile versions are being shown on Mac version.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.