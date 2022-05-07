Update 35.5 - More goodies!

Surprise! Another fun update.
- Replaced backpack model with hip pouch.
- UI tweaks.
- You can now loot corpses.
- You can now filter items when you use 'Compare Markets'. You can either click on an item or search for items to filter.
- A new travelling priest who will preach in the middle of town and give out a very special miracle.
- Now if you have 5 or more buildings you will see some new filter buttons. You can filter your buildings by 'All', 'Houses', 'Businesses', and 'Storage'.
- People will no longer go for long walks at night.
- Your character will no longer freeze in place when getting confronted by a watchman. You will now be chased and if they do not catch you they will increase your bounty.
- Now sword or axe attacks on unarmed people will either wound or kill and can no longer miss. Combat skill level will only come into play if you're attacking someone else who has a weapon.
- If you fire an arrow at someone who has a sword or axe and it misses, they will now attack you.
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update