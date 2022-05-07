 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 7 May 2022

0.3.2.4

0.3.2.4

Build 8695953

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the Spike Bounce relic not working
  • Fixed the new gate from Undergrounds to Acid Dungeon being open when it should not
  • Fixed it so you can't parry when paused or in the save menu
  • Fixed it so you can't parry with the alternative action button in the inventory
  • Fixed the Fast Recovery relic graphic showing wrong Brain Nodes
  • Fixed the Healing animation not playing when using the Cheaper Healing relic and below 30 MP
