- Fixed the Spike Bounce relic not working
- Fixed the new gate from Undergrounds to Acid Dungeon being open when it should not
- Fixed it so you can't parry when paused or in the save menu
- Fixed it so you can't parry with the alternative action button in the inventory
- Fixed the Fast Recovery relic graphic showing wrong Brain Nodes
- Fixed the Healing animation not playing when using the Cheaper Healing relic and below 30 MP
Lone Fungus update for 7 May 2022
0.3.2.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
