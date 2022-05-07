 Skip to content

PongBreak update for 7 May 2022

Tutorial

We have added a small tutorial for new players. Once you complete the tutorial once, you will launch into the main menu rather than the tutorial. It is currently not skippable or repeatable, but these are coming.

Have fun!

