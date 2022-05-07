 Skip to content

Pickle Clicker update for 7 May 2022

v 1.0.6 - Medium Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 8695876 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added alert for when Poglins are going to spawn
  • Changed "Exit" to "Exit Game" to avoid confusion
  • Added visibility to how many pickles you have when in either shop
  • Changed scaling to pickles clicks
  • Added two new achievements
  • Capped Pickle level to 69
  • Capped Pickle click upgrade amount to 69
  • Changed scaling of pickle prices for auto pickles and upgrade pickles
  • Hides Poglins when on the either shop
  • Removed the pickle jar upgrade button to avoid confusion
  • Size of Poglins vary
  • Formatted pickles per click
  • Resets values properly when deleting the save file
  • Save message appears automatically every minute
  • Changed experience needed

Things I honestly can't remember at this point

  • Reduced the amount of pickles stolen by Poglins
  • Reduced speed when Poglins touch the pickle
