v 1.0.6 - Medium Changes

- Added alert for when Poglins are going to spawn
- Changed "Exit" to "Exit Game" to avoid confusion
- Added visibility to how many pickles you have when in either shop
- Changed scaling to pickles clicks
- Added two new achievements
- Capped Pickle level to 69
- Capped Pickle click upgrade amount to 69
- Changed scaling of pickle prices for auto pickles and upgrade pickles
- Hides Poglins when on the either shop
- Removed the pickle jar upgrade button to avoid confusion
- Size of Poglins vary
- Formatted pickles per click
- Resets values properly when deleting the save file
- Save message appears automatically every minute
- Changed experience needed
Things I honestly can't remember at this point
- Reduced the amount of pickles stolen by Poglins
- Reduced speed when Poglins touch the pickle
Changed files in this update