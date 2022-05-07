 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

ORBTRAIN - Slot Racing update for 7 May 2022

Version v1.102 released.

Share · View all patches · Build 8695840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New game mode - Pursuit race

  • Cockpit view.
  • 5 additional race tracks.
  • Adapted gameplay.
  • You can steer your car intuitively with the VR haeadset. This feature can be activated in the menu.

Gamemode Hub

  • You can now select 3 gamemodes from a menu.
  • Full Campaign.
  • Single Slot Race.
  • Single Pursuit Race.

Various

  • Color scheme is now a compromise for Oculus Rift and Quest 2 (Air Link) users.
  • New menu structure.
  • New game options: standing or rolling start. Pure or mixed full campaign.
  • Music source is tied to the car in slot race mode.
  • Performance and handling improvements, bug fixes.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.