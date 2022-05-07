Version v1.102 released.

New game mode - Pursuit race
- Cockpit view.
- 5 additional race tracks.
- Adapted gameplay.
- You can steer your car intuitively with the VR haeadset. This feature can be activated in the menu.
Gamemode Hub
- You can now select 3 gamemodes from a menu.
- Full Campaign.
- Single Slot Race.
- Single Pursuit Race.
Various
- Color scheme is now a compromise for Oculus Rift and Quest 2 (Air Link) users.
- New menu structure.
- New game options: standing or rolling start. Pure or mixed full campaign.
- Music source is tied to the car in slot race mode.
- Performance and handling improvements, bug fixes.
Changed files in this update