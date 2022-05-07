 Skip to content

armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 7 May 2022

0.8.0 e

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the editor could not switch countries freely

Fixed an issue with the top right corner button of the editor in Legion mode

  • Fixed a bug where the price of the quick Build bar was different from the troop Build bar
