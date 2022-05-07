Fixed a bug where the editor could not switch countries freely
Fixed an issue with the top right corner button of the editor in Legion mode
- Fixed a bug where the price of the quick Build bar was different from the troop Build bar
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed a bug where the editor could not switch countries freely
Fixed an issue with the top right corner button of the editor in Legion mode
Changed files in this update