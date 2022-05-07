Mini Update/Patch Notes

■以下のアップデートを行いました。
・エラーが出て起動できない不具合を修正。
・セレクト画面での一部画像の修正
■The following updates were made.
・Fixed a bug that prevented starting with an error.
・Fixed some images in Lv select mode.
