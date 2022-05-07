 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

SUKEBE BLOCKS update for 7 May 2022

Mini Update/Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8695466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■以下のアップデートを行いました。

・エラーが出て起動できない不具合を修正。
・セレクト画面での一部画像の修正

■The following updates were made.

・Fixed a bug that prevented starting with an error.
・Fixed some images in Lv select mode.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.