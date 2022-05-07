Update 1.23.5: Cloud Update Part 2

Cloud development continues in this week's update setting them in motion across the map. The cloud changes made also further optimized the system but any gains will likely be lost by moving them. The final part of the cloud update, adjusting the coverage based on weather, will be investigated for next update but is likely impossible due to the massive performance cost of rendering the hundreds of clouds required.
1.23.5
Major Features
- Procedural clouds now move across the map.
Minor Features
- Clouds now switch between high and low quality in a circle around the player instead of a box.
- Optimized the rendering of cloud particles.
Changed files in this update