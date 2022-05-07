 Skip to content

LiMiT's Escape Room Games update for 7 May 2022

Update v1.03

Changes:

  • The position of the table in the corner behind the room dividers in the Level Office has been adjusted slightly so that items can no longer be accidentally thrown behind it.

Fixes:

  • Fixed that clients that were automatically kicked out of the end screen (By closing the server by the host) could not move in the following level after joining.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed an action to be triggered in the level Office that was supposed to be available only after solving a puzzle.
