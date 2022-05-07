Early Access V1.0.6 Update

The following performance boosting updates have been added:
- Fixed an issue with buff instance icons not being disposed of properly, leading to performance dropping over time.
- The Deep Mind talent has been reworked a bit, now giving +5 to +35 (depending on rest ability tier) in all stats upon using a resting ability, lasting for 5 seconds per talent point, and stacking up to 250. The primary reason for this change is that, with the way the buff previously worked it caused severe slowdowns when there were 100+ (hidden) instances of it active at once (as each individual instance had to monitor it's own duration, stat bonus, etc). Now it only takes up a single buff instance.
