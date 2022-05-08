Tundra Update is Live + 25% OFF

Tundra is live!
We are proud to present to you our first major update!
Check it out below!
----------------------------**
【Mobs】
**----------------------------
- Snow Fairy: Reduce you and your defense building ATK - Try to beat them quickly
- No.4 Robot: Armed with dual shields, try to use magical defense on them.
- No.5 Robot: Armed with dual drills, breaks armors.
- Dr. Devil: Summons more Robot, a good source of material
- Lord of Greed: Ugly ass Dark Lord, drops the memory clip of the Hero
----------------------------**
【Buildings】
**----------------------------
- Academy: Unlock Tundra techs and buildings
- Advanced Process Table: Craft stuff from Tundra Biome
- Mana Sucker: Automatically sucks the resource nearby - your key tool to an automated empire.
- Enhanced Oven: Capable of melting the ice, leading to more cusines!
- Vanilla Field: Grows Vanilla. Might also grow bugs.
- Cherry Field: Grows Cherry. Probably also grow bugs.
- Snow Pine: Chop it to gain woods and bugs.
- Advanced Crystal Lamp: Speed up the growth of the fields, and Prevent Bugs!
- Snow House: A home for Tundra animals.
- Mana Barrier: Upgrade from Heavy Barrier, deals magical damage to enemy attacking it.
- Flame Tower: Consumes limestone oil, and burns the enemies.
- Castle:
Flag it!Increase damage of nearby tower.
----------------------------**
【Items】
**----------------------------
- Snow Blocks: Building material for Vanilla and Cherry Field.
- Ice Brick: Material for Cooling part and Snow House.
- Stone Mushroom: Ingredient for various potions.
- Vanilla: Ingredient for Super Pumpkin Burger
- Cherry: Ingredient for potions
- Arctic Fish：Fresh Sashimi even out of water for a couple of days
----------------------------**
【Livestock】
**----------------------------
- Enhanced Snow Beast: Produces Mechanical Core, probably from its inner body, key to advanced defense.
- Flower Monster: Produces Soul Petal, not sure what it is for.
----------------------------**
【Full Update Note】
**----------------------------
- Added Tundra Biome: Defeat Dessert Lord and Lord of Gluttony, and then use the Crystal Statue to enter Tundra!
- Added Toolbar: The long waited Toolbar is finally here! Put your item into it!
- Added Follower - Necromancer: By chance summon a ghost when in battle
- Added a cute little cursor.
- Added a hint to check memory scroll after defeating Dark Lords.
- You can now Right-Click to close a UI page or cancel stuff - Hooray!
- Added Signs - Use them to decorate your base.
- Added a slightly more tolerable moving sound for passing grass.
- Adjusted enemy growth in the mid-term, they will become unstoppable even later now.
- Fixed sometimes chat boxes, notes, and other words staying on the screen longer than they should
- Fixed further server connection issue (Steam now directs you to server based on your IP instead of language)
- Fixed various rare occasion that leads to a black screen.
There is also one major English localization fix coming soon that will clear many unclear wordings.
We hope you enjoy Craft Hero - Tundra update, and as usual, find us in Discord and let us know what you think!
Changed files in this update