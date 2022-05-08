 Skip to content

Craft Hero update for 8 May 2022

Tundra Update is Live + 25% OFF

Build 8695215

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tundra is live!

We are proud to present to you our first major update!
Check it out below!

----------------------------**

【Mobs】

**----------------------------

  • Snow Fairy: Reduce you and your defense building ATK - Try to beat them quickly
  • No.4 Robot: Armed with dual shields, try to use magical defense on them.
  • No.5 Robot: Armed with dual drills, breaks armors.
  • Dr. Devil: Summons more Robot, a good source of material
  • Lord of Greed: Ugly ass Dark Lord, drops the memory clip of the Hero

----------------------------**

【Buildings】

**----------------------------

  • Academy: Unlock Tundra techs and buildings
  • Advanced Process Table: Craft stuff from Tundra Biome
  • Mana Sucker: Automatically sucks the resource nearby - your key tool to an automated empire.
  • Enhanced Oven: Capable of melting the ice, leading to more cusines!
  • Vanilla Field: Grows Vanilla. Might also grow bugs.
  • Cherry Field: Grows Cherry. Probably also grow bugs.
  • Snow Pine: Chop it to gain woods and bugs.
  • Advanced Crystal Lamp: Speed up the growth of the fields, and Prevent Bugs!
  • Snow House: A home for Tundra animals.
  • Mana Barrier: Upgrade from Heavy Barrier, deals magical damage to enemy attacking it.
  • Flame Tower: Consumes limestone oil, and burns the enemies.
  • Castle: Flag it! Increase damage of nearby tower.

----------------------------**

【Items】

**----------------------------

  1. Snow Blocks: Building material for Vanilla and Cherry Field.
  2. Ice Brick: Material for Cooling part and Snow House.
  3. Stone Mushroom: Ingredient for various potions.
  4. Vanilla: Ingredient for Super Pumpkin Burger
  5. Cherry: Ingredient for potions
  6. Arctic Fish：Fresh Sashimi even out of water for a couple of days

----------------------------**

【Livestock】

**----------------------------

  • Enhanced Snow Beast: Produces Mechanical Core, probably from its inner body, key to advanced defense.
  • Flower Monster: Produces Soul Petal, not sure what it is for.

----------------------------**

【Full Update Note】

**----------------------------

  • Added Tundra Biome: Defeat Dessert Lord and Lord of Gluttony, and then use the Crystal Statue to enter Tundra!
  • Added Toolbar: The long waited Toolbar is finally here! Put your item into it!
  • Added Follower - Necromancer: By chance summon a ghost when in battle
  • Added a cute little cursor.
  • Added a hint to check memory scroll after defeating Dark Lords.
  • You can now Right-Click to close a UI page or cancel stuff - Hooray!
  • Added Signs - Use them to decorate your base.
  • Added a slightly more tolerable moving sound for passing grass.
  • Adjusted enemy growth in the mid-term, they will become unstoppable even later now.
  • Fixed sometimes chat boxes, notes, and other words staying on the screen longer than they should
  • Fixed further server connection issue (Steam now directs you to server based on your IP instead of language)
  • Fixed various rare occasion that leads to a black screen.

There is also one major English localization fix coming soon that will clear many unclear wordings.

We hope you enjoy Craft Hero - Tundra update, and as usual, find us in Discord and let us know what you think!

