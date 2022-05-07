- Fixed a crash when deleting maps after opening the campaign switch menu.
- Fixed a bug with large-sized tokens where the token was in the wrong spot if you didn't grab it by the top-left corner.
- Fixed a bug where token de-select was higher priority than token-move-cancel, which caused some odd behaviors when cancelling group moves.
Dudes on a Map: Virtual Grid Paper update for 7 May 2022
0.3.5.1 Small Fixes - Map Delete Crash And Big Token Move improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dudes on a Map: Virtual Grid Paper Content Depot 1470021
- Loading history…
Dudes on a Map: Player Client Depot 1470022
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update