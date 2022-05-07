 Skip to content

Dudes on a Map: Virtual Grid Paper update for 7 May 2022

0.3.5.1 Small Fixes - Map Delete Crash And Big Token Move improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crash when deleting maps after opening the campaign switch menu.
  • Fixed a bug with large-sized tokens where the token was in the wrong spot if you didn't grab it by the top-left corner.
  • Fixed a bug where token de-select was higher priority than token-move-cancel, which caused some odd behaviors when cancelling group moves.

