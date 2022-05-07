Cue Club 2 Update #99a

Hi Everyone,
Today we released another update to the game with a small collection of feature additions and fixes.
A.I.
-
Added finer-grained control over AI difficulty. See 'Options > Match Settings > Difficulty Level > Fine Adjustment'. There are now 15 levels available.
-
'Expert' and 'Pro' level AI have been toned down slightly.
MENUS
-
Added strong outline to 'Load Previous Game' buttons for increased visibility when enabled. These buttons activate when a game is auto-saved after a PC crash or accidental power off. From the main menu, go to 'Games' or 'Games > Tournament'.
-
Fixed link when navigating back from aiming menus to leaderboards, via the 'Qualification' button.
MULTIPLAYER
-
Increased error-checking in game packets, to assist with game stability and help prevent any sync issues from occurring.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
