 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Cue Club 2: Pool & Snooker update for 7 May 2022

Cue Club 2 Update #99a

Share · View all patches · Build 8695025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

Today we released another update to the game with a small collection of feature additions and fixes.

A.I.

  • Added finer-grained control over AI difficulty. See 'Options > Match Settings > Difficulty Level > Fine Adjustment'. There are now 15 levels available.

  • 'Expert' and 'Pro' level AI have been toned down slightly.

MENUS

  • Added strong outline to 'Load Previous Game' buttons for increased visibility when enabled. These buttons activate when a game is auto-saved after a PC crash or accidental power off. From the main menu, go to 'Games' or 'Games > Tournament'.

  • Fixed link when navigating back from aiming menus to leaderboards, via the 'Qualification' button.

MULTIPLAYER

  • Increased error-checking in game packets, to assist with game stability and help prevent any sync issues from occurring.

  • Other minor fixes and enhancements.

Changed files in this update

Cue Club 2 Content Depot 366691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.