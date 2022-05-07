 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

The Unearthened update for 7 May 2022

Minor QOL Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8694885 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build v0.179.53

  • Updated version info
  • Tech tree text color updated for better visibility

Build v0.178.53

  • Version info Updated
  • Version Script updated

Build v0.177.53

  • Updated Version Info
  • Tweaked credits screen.

Build v0.176.53

  • Version info updated
  • Now you can hover over building turrets to see their stats
  • Turrets will show updated stats when mouse hover.

Build 0.175.53

  • Tweaked building turrets damage and rof
  • Credits page updated
  • game version info updated
  • Improved tool tips for some options.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.