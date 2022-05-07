Minor QOL Update

Build v0.179.53
- Updated version info
- Tech tree text color updated for better visibility
Build v0.178.53
- Version info Updated
- Version Script updated
Build v0.177.53
- Updated Version Info
- Tweaked credits screen.
Build v0.176.53
- Version info updated
- Now you can hover over building turrets to see their stats
- Turrets will show updated stats when mouse hover.
Build 0.175.53
- Tweaked building turrets damage and rof
- Credits page updated
- game version info updated
- Improved tool tips for some options.
Changed files in this update