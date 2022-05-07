 Skip to content

Wadality update for 7 May 2022

v0.2.7f5 Proximity Voice chat + stability improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8694774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Following stuff is included in v0.2.7f5 update:

Drastically increased performance.
Proximity voice chat added.
Particles optimization.
Blaster are now instant ready to shoot, after selection.
Bug fixes and stability improvements.

