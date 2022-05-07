v0.5.12
-Improved Golem and NPC ground detection logic
-Changed Green Jellies to take 10% damage from standard weapons instead of 0% damage. Killing them with water or explosives is still the easiest way.
-Turned on IK foot down for NPC when they are close to the player
-Setup SFX for the boat flare and updated the boat flare placement visual
-Setup SFX for cannonballs that that just miss the player to play a "flyby" noise
-Setup arrows to play "flyby" audio on a player near miss
-Fixed a Bow reticle bug where it would turn off at the wrong time
-Increased arrow damage
-Decreased NPC bow attack rate
-Improved head look angle accuracy so the player doesn't look over their shoulder anymore
-Improved Animal logic to better put the visuals walking on the ground
-Improved large rock visual quality
-Fixed Item logging events happening from non-player owned inventory
-Fixed fire flowers playing explosions on world start after they had already been destroyed in a previous game
-Fixed t-pose animation on campground pirate
Breakwaters update for 7 May 2022
New SFX, improved bow combat, and improved NPC animation logic
