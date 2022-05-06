 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Kitty Ball update for 6 May 2022

You can now chat in game!

Share · View all patches · Build 8694569 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey KittyCat,

New release now available with these different updates:

  • New camera effect when following mouse
  • New camera effect when there is a winner
  • Fix the issue when the master of the room leave, the mouse get stuck
  • We can now see people that quit the room in the end score
  • Fix milk in the dog house, you can now access it
  • Fix milk spot in the top left that has weird effect
  • Less speed effect on "Milk power"
  • Now the dog and mouse will rotate correctly depending the direction
  • Improve the score screen during the game (opacity and only 3 slots if game for 3)
  • Implementation of a chat in room

Hope you'll enjoy these new features!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.