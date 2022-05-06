You can now chat in game!

Hey KittyCat,
New release now available with these different updates:
- New camera effect when following mouse
- New camera effect when there is a winner
- Fix the issue when the master of the room leave, the mouse get stuck
- We can now see people that quit the room in the end score
- Fix milk in the dog house, you can now access it
- Fix milk spot in the top left that has weird effect
- Less speed effect on "Milk power"
- Now the dog and mouse will rotate correctly depending the direction
- Improve the score screen during the game (opacity and only 3 slots if game for 3)
- Implementation of a chat in room
Hope you'll enjoy these new features!