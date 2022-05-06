macOS: Fixed Wireless Xbox One Controller Support. Matched button images to Xbox Controller when connected instead of using Playstation images.
Bugsnax update for 6 May 2022
Update 2.0.64517 (5/6/2022)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
