Bugsnax update for 6 May 2022

Update 2.0.64517 (5/6/2022)

Build 8694444

Patchnotes via Steam Community

macOS: Fixed Wireless Xbox One Controller Support. Matched button images to Xbox Controller when connected instead of using Playstation images.

