Fantasy Grounds Unity update for 6 May 2022

Signed the installer for Mac OSX

Fantasy Grounds Unity update for 6 May 2022 · Build 8694348 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build is the same as before but is signed. Users should no longer get a message warning that the installer is unsigned.

Changed files in this update

Fantasy Grounds Unity MacOSX Installer Depot 1196312
