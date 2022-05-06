This build is the same as before but is signed. Users should no longer get a message warning that the installer is unsigned.
Fantasy Grounds Unity update for 6 May 2022
Signed the installer for Mac OSX
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
This build is the same as before but is signed. Users should no longer get a message warning that the installer is unsigned.
Changed files in this update