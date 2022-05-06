Patch 0.3.4.2

- Added support for borderless window mode
- The minimap overlay does now remember the open or closed state after leaving the skill tree or switching scenes
- The time where you are able to leave a superboss area has been increased to 8 seconds (was 6 seconds before)
- Fixed some typos in the story dialogue
Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!
Changed files in this update