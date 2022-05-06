 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 6 May 2022

Patch 0.3.4.2

Patch 0.3.4.2

Build 8694311

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added support for borderless window mode
  • The minimap overlay does now remember the open or closed state after leaving the skill tree or switching scenes

  • The time where you are able to leave a superboss area has been increased to 8 seconds (was 6 seconds before)

  • Fixed some typos in the story dialogue

