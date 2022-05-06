 Skip to content

Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2 update for 6 May 2022

.16 f hot hot fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

small addition to the .16f hotfix

good paitent bug fix ( bonus not applied to natural reduction)
taking damage stops player movement
interact style name tags removed from legacy cosmetic props

