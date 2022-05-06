 Skip to content

Survive the Rift update for 6 May 2022

Update 0.4.1

Update 0.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes for May 6 , 2022 - 0.4.1

  • Added weapons crates in sector 1 so there are more chances to find new weapons
  • Buying the weapons locker key in the store now immediately adds a weapon for sale
  • Decreased the angle of some of the angled shot mods by half
  • Left-Shoulder/Right-Shoulder buttons and Q/E keys now cycle ship weapons/missiles at the store
  • Player Credits on the Sector Map and Store aer bigger and easier to notice
  • Bounce damage range is now limited to half then screen width and will favor the right direction when choosing targets
  • Fixed a soft lock where dying at the A.I. Core would cause subsequent levels to not spawn a warp gate
  • Some VFX were not getting cleaned up properly
  • Weapon pickup names were not all correct

