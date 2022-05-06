Update 0.4.1

Update Notes for May 6 , 2022 - 0.4.1
- Added weapons crates in sector 1 so there are more chances to find new weapons
- Buying the weapons locker key in the store now immediately adds a weapon for sale
- Decreased the angle of some of the angled shot mods by half
- Left-Shoulder/Right-Shoulder buttons and Q/E keys now cycle ship weapons/missiles at the store
- Player Credits on the Sector Map and Store aer bigger and easier to notice
- Bounce damage range is now limited to half then screen width and will favor the right direction when choosing targets
- Fixed a soft lock where dying at the A.I. Core would cause subsequent levels to not spawn a warp gate
- Some VFX were not getting cleaned up properly
- Weapon pickup names were not all correct
