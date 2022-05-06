Chrono Ark EA 1.82 Beta – Crimson Wilderness

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Fellow Arkers! Chrono Ark EA 1.82 Beta has been updated!

In this 1.82 update, the Crimson Wilderness stage has been added to the game.

The Crimson Wilderness can be accessed in the Bloody Park Campfire as an alternative to stage 2-2.

However, there are a few seeecrets! you need to find if you want to enter.

Crimson Wilderness Introduction





A giant tree scatters beautiful red blossoms across the land. The Crimson Wilderness is a lawless wasteland where people gather to indulge in duels and romanticism. This region is hidden deep within the Twisted Land, and for some reason, all of the residents seem to know that the world is looping.

As duel fanatics, they will mercilessly attack Lucy and her crew for invading their territory.

The Crimson Wilderness is a hidden stage, so it cannot be accessed by normal means. Look for secrets within the Twisted Land to enter the Crimson Wilderness.

Characteristics of the Crimson Wilderness

The Crimson Wilderness consists of 3 extremely difficult battles.

There is a campfire that you can access at any time. At the end of each battle, all of your party members will revive and restore some health.

Don't be afraid to have a few party members faint in order to win.

There are also a few items that can only be obtained in the Crimson Wilderness.

[h3]The Crimson Wilderness is eagerly awaiting your challenge.[h3]



How to opt into Beta

Steam Library -> Right Click on Chrono Ark -> Properties



You can join using the Beta tab!