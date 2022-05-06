 Skip to content

KovaaK's update for 6 May 2022

KovaaK’s 3.0.1 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to all for pointing out a few issues for us to fix. Keep the feedback coming!

Bug fixes

  • We are “breaking” VFX again so you can now resume your aim training without explosions or sparkles. There was a long-standing VFX bug that we fixed in 3.0.0, resulting in VFX appearing. We’ll also be working on a longer-term fix to accommodate sparkle enthusiasts. 😎
  • Players can now again hold down shoot during countdown and start the scenario with guns ablazin’
  • Fixed an issue with the Session Manager and map scale and bot team selections
  • Fix for an AI controller issue that resulted in bots not swapping dodgeprofiles properly (affected KVA Switch, among others)
  • Playlists and playlist share code fixes
  • Crouch animations were broken, resulting in unexpected behaviors in certain scenarios and a lack of crouch-ability (Example: VSS scenarios). Now fixed!
  • Fixed crash bug in certain scenarios (Example: Close Mid Strafes Dodge High Ground)
  • Performance enhancements when switching between Map Creator and the Sandbox
  • Fixed an issue with Reload scenarios and scenario restarting
  • Fixed an issue with Map Creator focus selection
  • Fixed some crash bugs - w00t

As always, we wouldn't be here without you, so please send us your feedback and ideas - find us @KovaaKs and on our Discord. Thanks for your support and more great stuff coming soon!

