 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

PongBreak update for 6 May 2022

Power Vector Hit detection improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8693899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You may have noticed times where it really seems like you should have redirected the orb. This should feel much better now. We have added a small buffer in case you release the mouse a little too early it should still register has a hit.

Have fun!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.