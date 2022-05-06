Updates
- Bug Fixed - Hunker downs move speed negative was not working.
- Many grammar updates for the evolutions!
Balance
- Hunker down still needs more downside even with fixing the negative. Hunker down now gives -2 move speed.
- Chitinous plates now only gives +2 armor instead of +3.
- Warrior Endurance now only gives +1 move speed instead of +2.
- Boom slug armor reduced from 3 -> 0
- Commando health reduced 20 -> 15
- Commando Armor increased from 3 -> 5
- Commando Damage increased from 4 -> 7
- Commando attack speed reduced from 4.5 -> 3.5
- Commando Nutrient Cost increased from 30 -> 35
