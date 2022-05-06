 Skip to content

Buggos update for 6 May 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Bug Fixed - Hunker downs move speed negative was not working.
  • Many grammar updates for the evolutions!

Balance

  • Hunker down still needs more downside even with fixing the negative. Hunker down now gives -2 move speed.
  • Chitinous plates now only gives +2 armor instead of +3.
  • Warrior Endurance now only gives +1 move speed instead of +2.
  • Boom slug armor reduced from 3 -> 0
  • Commando health reduced 20 -> 15
  • Commando Armor increased from 3 -> 5
  • Commando Damage increased from 4 -> 7
  • Commando attack speed reduced from 4.5 -> 3.5
  • Commando Nutrient Cost increased from 30 -> 35

