Small Update: 2.2.1.0

Changelog
-
Added missing particle textures
-
Updated Angelscript API
-
Updated prop_door_rotating, now you can set if the player should notify others if said door is locked
-
Updated trigger_gas, now it will mark the nav its on as "damaging"
-
Updated AdminSystem, now it should properly save banned players (from the anti cheat)
-
Fixed broken cubemaps for RoanokePD and UnionStation (all versions)
-
Deprecated EntityCreator::RegisterCustomWeapon
Added new scriptable bases:
- ScriptBase_Entity
- ScriptBase_PointEntity
New Angelscript API functions:
- void CBaseEntity.SetUse(const string &in strFunction);
- void CBaseEntity.SetBlocked(const string &in strFunction);
- void CBaseEntity.SetTouch(const string &in strFunction);
- void CBaseEntity.SetThink(const string &in strFunction);
- void CBaseEntity.SetNextThink(float &in flThink, const string &in szContext = "");
- SolidType_t CBaseEntity.GetSolidType();
- void CBaseEntity.SetSolidType(SolidType_t solidType);
- int CBaseEntity.ObjectCaps(); (function override only)
- int CBaseAnimating.LookupSequence( const string &in strAnim );
- void CBaseAnimating.SetSequence( int nSequence );
- void CBaseAnimating.PlayAnimation( int nSequence );
- void CBaseAnimating.SetPlaybackRate( float rate );
- void CBaseAnimating.SetCycle( float flCycle );
- void CBaseAnimating.Animate();
- bool CTerrorWeapon.RemoveWeapon(int &in iSlot);
- int CTerrorPlayer.GetScore();
- void throw(const string &in msg, ThrowMethod method = m_kDefault);
- void ConCommand::RegisterToChat(const string& in strConCommand, const string& in strCommand);
- void EntityCreator::RegisterCustomEntity( CustomEntityTypes_t eClassType, const string& in szClassname, const string& in szClassobject );
Angelscript API:
https://contagion-game.com/api
Changed files in this update