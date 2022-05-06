 Skip to content

Contagion update for 6 May 2022

Small Update: 2.2.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Added missing particle textures

  • Updated Angelscript API

  • Updated prop_door_rotating, now you can set if the player should notify others if said door is locked

  • Updated trigger_gas, now it will mark the nav its on as "damaging"

  • Updated AdminSystem, now it should properly save banned players (from the anti cheat)

  • Fixed broken cubemaps for RoanokePD and UnionStation (all versions)

  • Deprecated EntityCreator::RegisterCustomWeapon

Added new scriptable bases:
  • ScriptBase_Entity
  • ScriptBase_PointEntity
New Angelscript API functions:
  • void CBaseEntity.SetUse(const string &in strFunction);
  • void CBaseEntity.SetBlocked(const string &in strFunction);
  • void CBaseEntity.SetTouch(const string &in strFunction);
  • void CBaseEntity.SetThink(const string &in strFunction);
  • void CBaseEntity.SetNextThink(float &in flThink, const string &in szContext = "");
  • SolidType_t CBaseEntity.GetSolidType();
  • void CBaseEntity.SetSolidType(SolidType_t solidType);
  • int CBaseEntity.ObjectCaps(); (function override only)
  • int CBaseAnimating.LookupSequence( const string &in strAnim );
  • void CBaseAnimating.SetSequence( int nSequence );
  • void CBaseAnimating.PlayAnimation( int nSequence );
  • void CBaseAnimating.SetPlaybackRate( float rate );
  • void CBaseAnimating.SetCycle( float flCycle );
  • void CBaseAnimating.Animate();
  • bool CTerrorWeapon.RemoveWeapon(int &in iSlot);
  • int CTerrorPlayer.GetScore();
  • void throw(const string &in msg, ThrowMethod method = m_kDefault);
  • void ConCommand::RegisterToChat(const string& in strConCommand, const string& in strCommand);
  • void EntityCreator::RegisterCustomEntity( CustomEntityTypes_t eClassType, const string& in szClassname, const string& in szClassobject );
Angelscript API:

https://contagion-game.com/api

Monochrome Discord:

https://discord.gg/monochrome

