Dota 2 update for 6 May 2022
ClientVersion 5262
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese
English Localization
- dota_region_argentina:
Abilities
- Counter Helix: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/trigger_chance/0with value of
17 18 19 20
- Counter Helix: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/trigger_chance/valuewith value of
17 18 19 20
- Counter Helix: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/trigger_chance/special_bonus_shardwith value of
+10
- Counter Helix: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/shard_bonus_chance/special_bonus_shardwith value of
+10
- Counter Helix: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/shard_max_stacks/special_bonus_shardwith value of
+5
- Enfeeble: Changed ability cast range from
800/900/1000/1000to
800/900/1000/1100
- Rupture: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/hp_pct/LinkedSpecialBonuswith value of
special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_7
- Rupture: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/hp_pct/special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_7with value of
+10
- Rupture: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/LinkedSpecialBonuswith value of
special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_3
- Rupture: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_3with value of
+475
- Rupture: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/max_charges_scepter/valuewith value of
2
- Rupture: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/max_charges_scepter/RequiresScepterwith value of
1
- Rupture: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/charge_restore_time_scepter/valuewith value of
40
- Rupture: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/charge_restore_time_scepter/RequiresScepterwith value of
1
- Rupture: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/valuewith value of
0
- Rupture: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_rupture_chargeswith value of
+2
- Paralyzing Cask: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/hero_damagewith value of
40
- Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/base_damagewith value of
40
- Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/creep_damage_pctwith value of
200
- Sleeping Dart: Removed attribute
durationwith value of
3
- Sleeping Dart: Removed attribute
movement slowwith value of
30
- Sleeping Dart: Removed attribute
debuff durationwith value of
4
- Sleeping Dart: Removed attribute
projectile speedwith value of
1600
- Sleeping Dart: Removed attribute
damagewith value of
150
- Sleeping Dart: Removed attribute
wake damage limitwith value of
200
- Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/durationwith value of
3
- Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damagewith value of
150
- Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/movement_slowwith value of
30
- Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/debuff_durationwith value of
4
- Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/projectile_speedwith value of
1600
- Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/wake_damage_limitwith value of
200
- Headshot: Removed attribute
slow durationwith value of
0.5
- Headshot: Added new attribute
proc chancewith value of
40
- Headshot: Removed attribute
proc chancewith value of
40
- Headshot: Added new attribute
knockback distancewith value of
10
- Headshot: Added new attribute
linkedspecialbonuswith value of
special_bonus_unique_sniper_3
- Headshot: Removed attribute
knockback distancewith value of
10
- Headshot: Removed attribute
linkedspecialbonuswith value of
special_bonus_unique_sniper_3
- Headshot: Added new attribute
slowwith value of
-100
- Headshot: Removed attribute
slowwith value of
-100
- Headshot: Added new attribute
slow durationwith value of
0.5
- Fireball: Ability cast range reduced from
1400to
0(-1400)
- Fireball: Removed attribute
radiuswith value of
450
- Fireball: Removed attribute
damagewith value of
75
- Fireball: Removed attribute
durationwith value of
10.0
- Fireball: Removed attribute
burn intervalwith value of
0.5
- Fireball: Removed attribute
linger durationwith value of
2
- Fireball: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/radiuswith value of
450
- Fireball: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damagewith value of
75
- Fireball: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/durationwith value of
10.0
- Fireball: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/burn_intervalwith value of
0.5
- Fireball: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/linger_durationwith value of
2
- Fireball: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/dragon_form_cast_rangewith value of
1400
- Fireball: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/melee_cast_rangewith value of
600
- Enchant: Changed ability duration from
3.75/4.5/5.25/6to empty value
- Enchant: Removed attribute
dominate durationwith value of
30 60 90 120
- Enchant: Removed attribute
enchant healthwith value of
200 300 400 500
- Enchant: Removed attribute
enchant armorwith value of
2 4 6 8
- Enchant: Removed attribute
enchant damagewith value of
10 30 50 70
- Enchant: Removed attribute
slow movement speedwith value of
-55
- Enchant: Removed attribute
level reqwith value of
4 5 6 6
- Enchant: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/dominate_durationwith value of
30 60 90 120
- Enchant: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/enchant_healthwith value of
200 300 400 500
- Enchant: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/enchant_armorwith value of
2 4 6 8
- Enchant: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/enchant_damagewith value of
10 30 50 70
- Enchant: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/slow_movement_speedwith value of
-55
- Enchant: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/slow_durationwith value of
3.75 4.5 5.25 6
- Enchant: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/level_reqwith value of
4 5 6 6
- Sticky Bomb: Changed spell immunity type from
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YESto
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO
- +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange} Rupture Cast Range: Removed attribute
valuewith value of
475
- +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange} Rupture Cast Range: Removed attribute
ad linked abilitieswith value of
bloodseeker_rupture
- +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange} Rupture Cast Range: Added new attribute
base classwith value of
special_bonus_base
- +{s:bonus_hp_pct}% Rupture Initial Damage: Removed attribute
valuewith value of
10
- +{s:bonus_hp_pct}% Rupture Initial Damage: Removed attribute
ad linked abilitieswith value of
bloodseeker_rupture
- +{s:bonus_hp_pct}% Rupture Initial Damage: Added new attribute
base classwith value of
special_bonus_base
- {s:bonus_AbilityCharges} Rupture Charges: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/value/valuewith value of
2
- {s:bonus_AbilityCharges} Rupture Charges: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/value/ad_linked_abilitieswith value of
bloodseeker_rupture
