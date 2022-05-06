 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 6 May 2022

ClientVersion 5262

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

English Localization

  • dota_region_argentina: Argentina

Abilities

  • Counter Helix: Removed attribute AbilityValues/trigger_chance/0 with value of 17 18 19 20
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trigger_chance/value with value of 17 18 19 20
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trigger_chance/special_bonus_shard with value of +10
  • Counter Helix: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_chance/special_bonus_shard with value of +10
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_max_stacks/special_bonus_shard with value of +5
  • Enfeeble: Changed ability cast range from 800/900/1000/1000 to 800/900/1000/1100
  • Rupture: Removed attribute AbilityValues/hp_pct/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_7
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_pct/special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_7 with value of +10
  • Rupture: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_3
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_3 with value of +475
  • Rupture: Removed attribute AbilityValues/max_charges_scepter/value with value of 2
  • Rupture: Removed attribute AbilityValues/max_charges_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Rupture: Removed attribute AbilityValues/charge_restore_time_scepter/value with value of 40
  • Rupture: Removed attribute AbilityValues/charge_restore_time_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/value with value of 0
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_rupture_charges with value of +2
  • Paralyzing Cask: Removed attribute AbilityValues/hero_damage with value of 40
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_damage with value of 40
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_damage_pct with value of 200
  • Sleeping Dart: Removed attribute duration with value of 3
  • Sleeping Dart: Removed attribute movement slow with value of 30
  • Sleeping Dart: Removed attribute debuff duration with value of 4
  • Sleeping Dart: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1600
  • Sleeping Dart: Removed attribute damage with value of 150
  • Sleeping Dart: Removed attribute wake damage limit with value of 200
  • Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 3
  • Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 150
  • Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow with value of 30
  • Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute AbilityValues/debuff_duration with value of 4
  • Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 1600
  • Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wake_damage_limit with value of 200
  • Headshot: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 0.5
  • Headshot: Added new attribute proc chance with value of 40
  • Headshot: Removed attribute proc chance with value of 40
  • Headshot: Added new attribute knockback distance with value of 10
  • Headshot: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_sniper_3
  • Headshot: Removed attribute knockback distance with value of 10
  • Headshot: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_sniper_3
  • Headshot: Added new attribute slow with value of -100
  • Headshot: Removed attribute slow with value of -100
  • Headshot: Added new attribute slow duration with value of 0.5
  • Fireball: Ability cast range reduced from 1400 to 0 (-1400)
  • Fireball: Removed attribute radius with value of 450
  • Fireball: Removed attribute damage with value of 75
  • Fireball: Removed attribute duration with value of 10.0
  • Fireball: Removed attribute burn interval with value of 0.5
  • Fireball: Removed attribute linger duration with value of 2
  • Fireball: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 450
  • Fireball: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 75
  • Fireball: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 10.0
  • Fireball: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_interval with value of 0.5
  • Fireball: Added new attribute AbilityValues/linger_duration with value of 2
  • Fireball: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dragon_form_cast_range with value of 1400
  • Fireball: Added new attribute AbilityValues/melee_cast_range with value of 600
  • Enchant: Changed ability duration from 3.75/4.5/5.25/6 to empty value
  • Enchant: Removed attribute dominate duration with value of 30 60 90 120
  • Enchant: Removed attribute enchant health with value of 200 300 400 500
  • Enchant: Removed attribute enchant armor with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Enchant: Removed attribute enchant damage with value of 10 30 50 70
  • Enchant: Removed attribute slow movement speed with value of -55
  • Enchant: Removed attribute level req with value of 4 5 6 6
  • Enchant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dominate_duration with value of 30 60 90 120
  • Enchant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/enchant_health with value of 200 300 400 500
  • Enchant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/enchant_armor with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Enchant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/enchant_damage with value of 10 30 50 70
  • Enchant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_movement_speed with value of -55
  • Enchant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 3.75 4.5 5.25 6
  • Enchant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/level_req with value of 4 5 6 6
  • Sticky Bomb: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO
  • +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange} Rupture Cast Range: Removed attribute value with value of 475
  • +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange} Rupture Cast Range: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of bloodseeker_rupture
  • +{s:bonus_AbilityCastRange} Rupture Cast Range: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_hp_pct}% Rupture Initial Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 10
  • +{s:bonus_hp_pct}% Rupture Initial Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of bloodseeker_rupture
  • +{s:bonus_hp_pct}% Rupture Initial Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:bonus_AbilityCharges} Rupture Charges: Removed attribute AbilityValues/value/value with value of 2
  • {s:bonus_AbilityCharges} Rupture Charges: Removed attribute AbilityValues/value/ad_linked_abilities with value of bloodseeker_rupture

